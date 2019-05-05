Share:

FAISALABAD - A woman was killed in an accident as her headscarf entangled in motorbike wheel here on Saturday.

Police said that Moona of Hajveri Town was pillion riding a motorcycle driven by her husband Naeem, when her headscarf entangled in the rear wheel which strangled her throat and she fell onto the road.

She sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital where she died.

The police have handed over the body to her family after completing necessary formalities.