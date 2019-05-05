Share:

SARGODHA - A woman allegedly killed her three baby daughters over domestic issue, in the jurisdiction of Cantonment police station in Sargodha.

Police said on Saturday that Nasir Maseih, resident of 49/MB Astana Fazal Road Sargodha, was unhappy with his wife Sabahat Bibi for giving birth to three daughters - Malaika (5), Noor (4) and Kiran (2) – and used to quarrel with her.

In desperation, Sabahat Bibi allegedly killed her daughters with a knife and later, she injured herself.

The injured was shifted to DHQ Hospital, where police recorded her statement, in which she alleged that her husband was unhappy for having three daughters and on Friday night.

