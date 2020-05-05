Share:

FAISALABAD - Babar Mushtaq Clare President PTI Leicestershire (UK) distributed more than 100 food bags in deserving peoples including minorities native village 422 JB.

He met representatives of different communities and offered to build a community center in the village. Professor Ch Mushtaq, Ch Saeed Khalid, Safwan Iqbal, Ch Farrukh, Subhan Saeed, Ch Sardar, Ch Amir were present.

He said that PTI Government going well and Imran Khan campaigned to become Prime Minister on the promise that he would create a “new Pakistan.

The country was going to be like the State of Madina that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) founded — a welfare State — Imran Khan promised. Less than a year after coming to power, he added.