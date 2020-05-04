Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Sadder Zone Police have apprehended 14 proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last week in specialcrackdown against criminals at large despite theirinvolvement in crime cases of heinous nature, a police spokesman said onMonday.

He said that the crackdown was launched in line with the specialdirections of IGP Islamabad Muhammad AamirZulfiqar Khan and DIG(Operations) WaqarUddin Syed who assigned task to all zonal SPs toensure arrest of absconders. Following these directions SP Saddar (Zone)Sarfraz Ahmed Virk assigned task to all SDPOs of Saddar zone includingSHOs to ensure arrest of those involved in heinous crimes. Margalla and Karachi Company police arrested two POs, Shalimar policearrested five POs, Tarnol and Ramana police arrested two POs each whileand Golrapolice arrested three proclaimed offenders involvedin murder and crime cases of heinous nature. The spokesman said that DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed has directed tocontinue this ongoing crackdown and said he would himselfreview performance report of each police station in this regard. He has alsodirected for effective action against those involved in drug pushing orother criminal activities.