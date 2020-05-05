Share:

LAHORE - Five more COVID-19 patients died in the province on Monday, taking the death toll to 126.

So far 58 COVID-19 patients have died in Lahore, 21 Rawalpindi, 16 Multan, seven Faisalabad, six Gujranwala, three each Rahim Yar Khan and Gujrat, two each Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh and Narowal and one each Bahawalpur, Attock, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Jhang and Hafizabad.

As many as 152 new COVID-19 patients were reported from across Punjab, taking the number of confirmed cases to 7646.

Of confirmed COVID-19 patients, 1926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamat, 768 pilgrims who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 4866 citizens who either had travel history or fell victim to local transmission. From amongst common citizens, the highest number of cases has been reported from Lahore where number reached 2532.

As many as 443 patients were reported from Rawalpindi, 303 Sialkot, 248 Gujranwala, 242 Gujrat, 180 Faisalabad, 101 Multan, 87 Sargodha, 72 Rahim Yar Khan, 63 Jhelum, 62 Kasur, 51 Vehari, 46 Hafizabad, 45 Jhang, 37 DG Khan, 36 Mandi Bahauddin, 35 Attock, 25 Sheikhupura, 24 Muzafargarh, 22 Pakpattan, 21 each Bahawalpur, Mianwali and Narowal, 19 Okara, 18 each Lodhran and Nankana Sahib, 15 Khushab, 14 Sahiwal, 13 each Bhakkar and Chiniot, 11 Bahawalnagar, 10 Toba Tek Singh, seven Khanewal, five Chakwal and three Layyah.

Of the 1926 confirmed COVID-19 preachers, 815 were reported from Raiwind Markaz, 145 Sargodha, 126 Multan, 106 Lodhran, 67 Bhakkar, 61 Muzafargarh, 56 Rahim Yar Khan, 54 Jhelum, 46 Vehari, 43 Bahawalpur, 38 Layyah, 35 Hafizabad, 33 Mandi Bahauddin, 32 Khushab, 30 Rawalpindi, 28 Nankana Sahib, 27 Bahawalnagar, 26 Narowal, 22 each Rajanpur and Sialkot, 21 Gujranwala, 18 Faisalabad, 16 Attock, 13 Pakpattan, 12 Sheikhupura, 10 Gujrat, eight Sahiwal, seven Mianwali, six Khanewal and two Okara.

Out of 768 confirmed patients from amongst pilgrims, 457 were reported from Multan, 221 Dera Ghazi Khan, 42 Gujranwala, 25 Sargodha and 23 Faisalabad. Out of 86 COVID-19 patients in Jails, 59 were reported from Lahore, nine DG Khan, seven Gujranwala, three each Sialkot and Jhelum, two Bhakkar and one each from Faisalabad, Kasur and Hafizabad.

As per focal person of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 96854 tests have been performed in the province. As many as 2680 patients have recovered and returned home.

Presently, 25 serious patients are under treatment at High Dependency Units in public sector hospitals.