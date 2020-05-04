Share:

Rawalpindi-The police have arrested two men who were impersonating as personnel of law enforcement agencies and seized handcuffs, official caps and a vehicle from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

The accused was arrested by Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Tarnol on special directions of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Golra Circle Khalid Awan. A case has also been registered against the accused who were identified as Ameer Muhammad Khan and Ateeq Ur Rehman, he said. According to him, a police team under the command of SHO PS Tarnool was conducting routine checking when they spotted a suspicious vehicle and signaled the driver to stop the car. During search, the police recovered handcuffs and caps of Pakistan Army, and police badges and arrested them on the spot.

He said both accused were later moved to police station where a case has been registered against them. Further investigation was on, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, a cop of Special Branch of Islamabad police died of brain tumor in Poly Clinic Hospital. The deceased cop was identified as SardarMehtab, whose deadbody was handed over to heirs for burial.

In Gorakhpur, the limits of Police Station SaddarBairooni, police rescued an old woman after she fell into Soan River and moved her to hospital with help of Rescue 1122 for medical treatment.