RAHIMYAR KHAN - Three children were killed in a single day in two different electricity related incidents in tehsil Sadiqabad here on Monday. Parents & relatives of the deceased chilsren protested on national highway and chanted slogans against WAPDA. As per details,in the first incident Sajid 8 of Zafar Saeed Town near gird station died on the spot when the 11 kv high tension electricty wires fell on him due to strong winds while in the second incident near Mir Fazali Market where an electric pole with high tension wires fell on the ground due to rain. Two children Yasir 8 and Muhammad Saeed 12 got electric shocks and died on the spot. Rescuers shifted the bodies of all the deceased to Sadiqabad THQ hospital. It is learnt that WAPDA high officials ordered an inquiry to probe the said incidents.