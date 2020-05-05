Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Monday that coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the province as 417 more cases had been detected during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued from the CM’s House, he said total 2,571 tests were conducted during the last one day which led to the identification of 417 cases. “This constitutes 16.2 percent of the total number of tests conducted,” the chief minister elaborated.

He further said the Sindh government had tested 66,623 samples so far, and detected 7,882 cases, which are 11.83 percent of the total number of tests conducted.

Giving further details, the CM said that seven deaths from the coronavirus had been reported. “The coronavirus has so far claimed 137 lives. The death ratio has been recorded at 1.7 percent of the total number of patients,” he said. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that at present 61,16 patients were under treatment in the province.

He said that 4,994 patients had been kept in home isolation where doctors provided them treatment, 615 were at isolation centres while 507 were admitted at different hospitals.

He disclosed that 79 patients were in critical condition, of whom 16 were on ventilators. “This shows that 16 percent of the total number of patients are on ventilators,” Murad said.

Giving district-wise breakup of Karachi, the chief minister said that out of 417 cases, 357 had been reported from the city. He added that 123 cases had been detected in Malir, 91 in South, 51 Central, 44 East and 30 West. Talking about other districts, the CM said that 20 new cases had been reported in Ghotki, eight in Hyderabad, three in Jacobabad and each one in Naushehroferoze and Sujawal.

The chief minister urged people to observe social distancing and follow the SOPs.