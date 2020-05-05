Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Assistant Commissioner Lakki Marwat Nadir

Shahzad Khan fined owners of several filling stations for selling petrol and diesel on exorbitant prices. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb

who had received public complaints about the sale of oil products on high rates, the AC paid surprise inspection visits to the filling stations yesterday night. He checked the gauge and per litre prices of diesel and petrol.He imposed heavy fine on the owners of five petrol pumps and also sent two operators

to jail over selling oil commodities on prices of their own will. He reiterated that district administration would ensure provision of oil products