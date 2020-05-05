PESHAWAR - While coronavirus has forced closure of international borders among various countries, Pakistan has opened its border with Afghanistan to facilitate the stranded Afghans and transit trade.
District Police Officer Dr Muhammad Iqbal told The Nation that during one month (April), they allowed 25,411 Afghans to cross into their native country.
He added that though currently unregistered Afghans were not living in Khyber tribal district, and even if anyone is found, he would have to be deported to Afghanistan.
In addition, Dr Iqbal said that Afghan transit trade trucks cross the border into Afghanistan three days a week. “100 trucks cross the border each day,” he added.
On March 21, the government had opened the border to allow the entry of trucks carrying food and essential goods under the Afghan Transit Trade. Again and Pakistan also opened the borders at Chaman and Torkham, between 6 and 9 April for stranded Afghans to return to their country at the special request of the Afghan government and on humanitarian consideration.
From 10th April Pakistan permitted the movement of cargo trucks and containers to cross-over into Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border crossing points thrice a week and extended it to five days a week on 1st May.
Though coronavirus has affected all countries of the world, Afghanistan is one of those countries which face severe threat of the contagion because of weak health infrastructure and very limited testing facilities. As of May 4 2020, there have been 2704 positive cases of COVID-19, while 345 people have recovered and 85 deaths from coronavirus have been reported across 33 provinces of the country. However, the actual figure may be far bigger than the ones being documented by authorities due to very limited facilities.
Afghanistan’s porous borders is a challenge which makes it difficult to ensure detecting and averting the virus spread from adjacent countries. Those having symptoms are afraid of seeking treatment and also Afghan homes usually host large, multigenerational families, in which social distancing phenomenon is very rare. Moreover, Afghanistan’s 4 million internally displaced people are in particular at risk because they are more concerned about poverty than the contagion.
The Afghan Ministry of Public Health has recently forecast that, “16 million out of a population of more than 30 million could get the coronavirus. In the worst case scenario 700,000 people will require hospitalization, 220,000 of them may require ICU treatment.