LAHORE - One of the rooms of National Accountability Bureau, Lahore office caught fire in the late evening on Monday, reportedly, because of short circuiting.

According to NAB spokesman, the incident took place late in the evening and the staff on duty immediately called Rescue 1122 to control the situation.

The official said that the rescue team reached the spot and the fire was completely extinguished The official said that the damage caused by the fire was restricted to the office furniture and all the record remained secure being stored at a safe location.

The NAB officials maintained that the NAB security was vigilant around the clock for the protection of record and the security personnel were always prepared to meet any extraordinary situation.

Earlier, former Punjab chief minister appeared before the accountability watchdog to respond to the questions related to the investigation.

According to NAB officials, the PML-N president was questioned for two hours. The NAB summoned PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif again on June 2 in an investigation pertaining to alleged money laundering.