Share:

ISLAMABAD - Annoyance, reservations and sometimes threat to part ways are considerably tested weapons of coalition partners to get favours from ruling clique in any of government. The ruling party has to take care of their allied partners to run its government in a smooth way, as without the support of these clutches its almost impossible to counter attacks of opposition forces.

Similarly, the allied partners have their own arguments against ruling party. ‘Not taking allies into confidence in important matters’ is the main objection of coalition partners. The PTI, as a ruling party of federal government, has been confronting all these issues from its allied partner since coming into power. Likewise, its allied partners have been witnessed complaining about careless attitude of ruling party towards them.

One of the main objections, often heard from allies, is about not taking them into confidence before taking any important decision about any legislation. Though the parliamentary history is filled with example of allied partners’ support for any legislation, yet they have also been seen registering their protest for not taking them into confidence before any important move.

The PTI in these days in negotiations with the opposition parties about its proposed amendments in NAB laws. The opposition have so far been showing positive signal to support amendments in NAB laws. Even the opposition is seemingly willing to jointly approve amendments in NAB laws in upcoming session of national assembly before Eid-ul-Fitar. “The government wants amendment in NAB laws but still it has not shared draft with us,” PML-N’s parliamentary leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif shared with this newspaper. Many of key members from main opposition forces have recently remained in the custody of NAB on different charges, which is undoubtedly the main reason behind their interest to amend the proposed law.Likewise, the government’s allied partners [MQM-P, BNP (Mengal), GDA] have still not been approached by the ruling party about the proposed amendments in NAB laws. “Ruling party [PTI] has to take its coalition partners into confidence about important legislation. We will support government on every positive legislation,” said GDA senior member/ Minister Fehmida Mirza, responding a question related her party’s support to ruling clique.

The government, currently facing a big challenge to deal with novel virus [COVID-19], is also intending to do legislation on NAB laws. “Imran Khan-led party has to take all the parties from both sides of aisle into confidence before proceedings to do any important legislation,” political wizards viewed commenting on current political scenario. The government has to counter attacks from opposition related to Coronavirus related issues only with the support of its allied partners.

Unfortunately, the coalition partner from Balochistan BNP (Mengal) has recently expressed reservations for carelessly dealing pilgrim at Taftan border. BNP-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal had even remarked that 95 percent cases of coronavirus in the country are due to the alleged mismanagement at Taftan border. “We have expressed reservations with PTI’s government on Coronavirus issue, but we will support positive legislative business,” said BNP-Megal senior MNA Agha Hassan Baloch talking to The Nation. “The draft of amendment in NAB law has still not been shared with us,” he said mentioning that party head Sardar Akhtar Mengal would take final decision either to support ruling party on any legislative business or deny it. The present government, according to the reports, has recently decided to take the opposition parties and stakeholders into confidence in coming days on the NAB Ordinance.

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Asad Umar, Babar Awan, Pervez Khattak, and Special Assistant on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar have also held meetings with the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on this matter. This team members have yet not touched allied parties on legislative business. The parliamentary party on virtual session will today make final decision to summon national assembly session in current month. Political gurus viewed that the group of these senior members would contact with coalition partners of PTI’s government after the decision for calling the session of national assembly.