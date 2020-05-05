Share:

Singer Asim Azhar is honoured to become the youngest Pakistani artist to have two songs in the 100 million club after his song Jo Tu Na Mila gained 100 million views on YouTube.

Asim Azhar became the fourth and the youngest Pakistani singer to gain 100 million views after Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan.

A jubilant Asim turned to Twitter to share the good news with fans.

He tweeted with heart emojis: “100 MILLION VIEWS. #jotunamila”.

100 MILLION VIEWS. ♥️ #jotunamila And it gives me immense honour to become the youngest & only the 4th Pakistani artist (after Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sb, Atif Aslam & Momina Mustehsan) to have 2 or more songs in the 100 million club. ???? thank you. I love you guys. pic.twitter.com/T8donMa54H — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) May 4, 2020

“Thank you. I love you guys,” he extended gratitude to the fans with love.