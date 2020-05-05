- 11:46 PM | May 05, 2020 Federal Cabinet approves decision for easing of lockdown from May 9
- 11:40 PM | May 05, 2020 Turkey to continue support of Libya's 'UN-recognised' govt in Tripoli: Erdogan
- 11:27 PM | May 05, 2020 Death toll exceeds 500 as confirm coronavirus cases cross 22,000 mark
- 11:15 PM | May 05, 2020 Turkey will no longer tolerate harassment in Syria safe zone
- 10:45 PM | May 05, 2020 China closer to constructing a space station
- 10:37 PM | May 05, 2020 Pompeo should read UNSC resolution to acknowledge JCPOA's 'inseparable' status: Iran FM
- 10:28 PM | May 05, 2020 US, UK launch first round of talks to reach trade deal
- 9:55 PM | May 05, 2020 China blasts US Navy proposal for South China Sea privateers
- 9:46 PM | May 05, 2020 China steps up testing to release world's first sovereign digital currency
- 9:30 PM | May 05, 2020 Truth about child marriage