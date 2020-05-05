Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed all the concerned highups to take all the required steps to ensure the com­pletion of all develop­mental schemes across the province within the given timelines so that the public could benefit from these developmen­tal projects without any delay.

He, however, cautioned that unnecessary delay in the completion of de­velopmental schemes of public welfare will not to be tolerated and the con­cerned quarters would face a strict action in case of unnecessary delay in the completion of those schemes.

He was chairing a meeting held here on Monday to review prog­ress on mega develop­mental schemes.

The meeting reviewed progress so for made on the Peshawar-D.I.Khan Motorway project, Swat Express Way project and other road projects in various tourist spots of the province.

Besides, administra­tion secretaries of the relevant departments, highups of Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority and other relevant bodies at­tended the meeting.

Regarding the Pesha­war-D.I.Khan Motor­way project, it was told that work on typograph­ic survey of the project is underway, and its com­plete design would be submitted by September this year.

It was further informed that 360 kilometers long Peshawar-D.I.Khan Mo­torway would consist of eighteen interchanges and forty-five bridges; and it will connect Islam­abad-Peshawar Motor­way to D.I.Khan via Ko­hat, Hangu, Bannu, Karak and Lakki Marwat.

The meeting was giv­en a detailed briefing about the Road, Tunnel Design Standard, Align­ment-Plan, Financial Modeling, Economic Vi­ability and various other aspect of the project.

With regard to the Phase-1 of the un­der-completion Swat Ex­pressway it was told that it would be completed and opened for all types of traffic in September this year. The meeting was also briefed about the progress on vari­ous other projects of the Annual Development Program in Education, Health, Tourism, Agricul­ture and communication sectors.

The Chief Minister di­rected the concerned highups to take steps to remove the hurdles hampering the time­ly completion of those projects.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Chief Minister termed the Pe­shawar-D.I.Khan proj­ect as a flagship project of the present govern­ment and said that the project would cater for futuristic needs of com­munication adding that the project, on comple­tion, will usher in a new era of development and prosperity not only in southern districts of the province but in the bor­dering merged districts as well.