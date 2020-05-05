Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to the role played by the firefighters and said that firefighters protect the people by putting their lives in danger.

In a message on Monday, the CM said that role of firefighters is very important to overcome the possible damages of life and property during incidents of fire.

It is the need of the hour to provide the latest training to firefighters as their professional training helps in overcoming the potential losses, he added.

He told that sufficient resources are being provided to improve the training standards and performance of firefighters and added that the scope of Rescue-1122 has been extended to grassroots.

We also pay tributes to firefighters, who lost their lives while performing their duties and, today, we should make a commitment to exploit collective efforts to overcome the incidents of fire, the CM added.