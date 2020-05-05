Share:

The Balochistan government on Monday extended province-wide lockdown till May 19 due to a spike in cases of the novel coronavirus.

The Balochistan Home Department has issued a notification in this regard. Shops and industries that have been allowed to resume operations have been directed to adhere to the SOPs issued by the government to prevent the spread of the virus.

So far, 1,218 known COVID-19 cases have been reported in the province along with 21 deaths.

Pakistan has reported 14 more fatalities from novel coronavirus as the death toll in the country has reached 476 on Monday. The nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients jumped to 21,501 while 755 cases were reported in 24 hours.