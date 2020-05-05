Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar says the coronavirus pandemic has become a biggest challenge for Pakistan as well as whole of word and adds that observance of all SOPs can save Pakistan from the US and Germany-like situations.

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar was addressing a ceremony at Governor’s House on Monday on the occasion of opening a coronavirus testing lab set up at Surraya Azeem Hospital by the Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan on Monday.

Governor’s wife Begum Parveen Sarwar, Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan Senior Vice-President Syed Ehsanullah Waqas, Islamic Medical Association President Dr Muhammad Afzal, Al-Khidmat Foundation Central Punjab President Ikram-ul-Haq Subhani and others were present on the occasion.

The Governor said the coronavirus could go unruly and devastate the healthcare system, if strict precautionary measures were not taken.

He said even a single person’s negligence could lead to spread of coronavirus and added that Pakistan’s healthcare system and economy would not be able to face the uncalled for burden.

He stressed that every Pakistani should fulfill its responsibility of staying home and staying safe and help halt the increasing incidences of coronavirus.

Chaudhry Sarwar said Pakistan was facing serious economic problems like in other parts of the world due to coronavirus pandemic crisis.

He said the developing countries were not only compelled to fight against the devastations of coronavirus but hunger as many people would be dying because of hunger as most businesses were shut, a large population lost jobs and daily wagers had no resources to run their daily chores of lives. “All Pakistanis need to join hands and fight this war on two fronts – coronavirus spread threat and hunger,” he stressed.

Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan Senior Vice-President Syed Ehsanullah Waqas told the ceremony that the Al-Khidmat Foundation’s testing lab was offering coronavirus lab test at the rate of Rs3,000.

He said the Al-Khidmat Foundation was also working to provide ration to the poor families as a part of Punjab Development Network under the supervision of Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

He said the foundation was also supporting those, who lost their jobs during the ongoing crisis.