Rawalpindi-City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas has suspended three cops including a police officer for showing negligence during security duty, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

The suspended cops have been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Imran Haider and constables Muhammad Sadiq and Zeeshan, he added.

According to him, CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas paid a surprise visit to various parts of city during time of Fajr prayer to monitor the deployment of cops for shielding mosques.

He said CPO found three officials of a mobile van while sleeping and has placed them under suspension. He said the cops were closed to police line number 1 and a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them.

In a statement, CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas said the police are responsible for guarding lives and property of public and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said a process of hardened accountability continued in Rawalpindi police and the cops and officers showing negligence deserved no mercy.

Meanwhile, police during action against anti-social elements have arrested a proclaimed offender, drug peddlers, gamblers and kite dealers from different parts of district.

According to police spokesman, Taxila police held a PO namely Riasat alias Masta who was wanted by Karachi police in cases of dacoity, murder, attempted murder and drug peddling. He said police seized 1.5 kg Charas from his possession and registered a case.

Similarly, Sadiqabad police overturned a gambling den by rounding up 11 gamblers, he said adding that police also recovered mobile phones, cash and other stuff. Banni police nabbed three accused involved in resorting to aerial firing and recovered weapons from their possession. The detained accused have been identified as Muhammad Qasim, WajahatMehmood and Muhammad Aqeel against whom case was also registered, he said. He added police during a crackdown held scores of kite dealers and flyers. Kites and twines were also seized by police, he said.