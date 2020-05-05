Share:

BAHAWALPUR - As per the instructions of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, crackdown started on petrol pumps for overcharging in petroleum products. In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur Sharqia Naeem Sadiq Cheema taking notice of sale of petrol and diesel above the stipulated price, he along with his team raided 17 different petrol pumps in Ahmadpur Sharqiya Tehsil. Meanwhile, six petrol pumps were fined a total of Rs 3 lakh for selling petrol and diesel above the stipulated price while 11 petrol pumps were sealed. Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur Sharqiya Naeem Sadiq Cheema warned that petrol and diesel were priced above the stipulated price. Strict legal action will be taken and crackdown on those who overcharge in petroleum products will continue.