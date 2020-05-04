Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ace designer Faiza Saqlain has been working her magic in the fashion industry for a little over 8 years now and has garnered plentiful acclaim from around the globe. Having acquired a degree in fashion from Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design, Faiza was also amongst the few designers to attend a fashion workshop at La Chambre De La Syndicale, Paris. The coveted designer’s work is cherished by prominent personalities evident from the number of public figures seen donning the label’s luxurious pieces. From the likes of global celebrity Priyanka Chopra to the country’s beloved actresses Maya Ali, Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz, Urwa Hocane, Ayeza Khan and Hareem Farooq, Faiza has dressed many big names to utter perfection. Focusing primarily on formal and semi-formal attire, Faiza Saqlain has a plethora of sophisticated collections under her belt. Featuring a stunning array of summer hues the latest Eid Collection Mahsa, is an ode to pristine eastern beauty. The luxe formal collection features classic artisanship incorporating sequin spreads along with gorgeous patch work, delicate embellishments and embroidery. An amalgamation of alluring feminine cuts and silhouettes teamed with gotta and kiran details reign supreme as the new festive season sets in motion.