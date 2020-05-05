Share:

Did I study for three-and-a-half years in an institute just to get a degree online? After all the hard work I have put in, I want to walk down the stage and receive that degree, and wrap up my last-minute connections on campus as well. Having devoted a staggering amount for the last three-and-a-half years to my studies, losing out on the satisfaction of completing them properly would be beyond disheartening. Because of the lockdown, the universities are facing challenges to continue academic sessions and many universities opted for online classes which is a very good initiative, but what about the students in their final year?

Yes, we will get our degrees but what about our final year memories? We went in lockdown thinking that we will be meeting after two weeks and now, to be exact it’s been two months and we have no clue how long this will last. As much as I hate admitting this but, I miss my university. I miss my friends, I miss the fun at the campus, and in classes.

I know it will take a while for this tide to go away and we might have graduated till then. We might not be able to cherish those last moments together before parting ways and stepping into the professional life but, I pray and hope that those who come after us may not go through this and get to live their graduation to the fullest. Stay home and stay safe, my friends!

Mavra Murad,

Wah Cantt.