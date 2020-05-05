Share:

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Qaumi Jirga, a body set up by traders and social activists, has warned to take to the streets if the provincial government did not decide resump­tion of business activities in the markets within 48 hours.

This was stated by the Jirga spokesman, Arbab Kh­izer Hayat Khan, after an online meeting of the body on Monday.

He said the meeting demanded the government to allow the traders to open shops in the light of the talks held with chief minister and commissioner and deputy commissioner.

The online session of the Jirga was attended by rep­resentatives of political and business bodies includ­ing Malik Meher Elahi, Khalid Ayub, Haji Muhammad Afzal, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Habibullah Zahid, for­mer ministers and lawmakers Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, Alamgir Khalil, Kashif Azam, Ziaullah Afri­di, and Abdul Jalil Jan.

Arbab Khizer Hayat said there have been negotia­tions with the chief minister, commissioner and dep­uty commissioner, but to no avail so far.

The business community is losing millions of ru­pees due to closure while on the other unemployed and poor people were committing suicides or thefts, he said.

He said the meeting participants warned the pro­vincial government that in the light of the negotia­tions with the authorities, SOPs should be finalized forthwith and allowed to resume their businesses with necessary precautions.