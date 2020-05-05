Share:

KARACHI - Hashoo Group has paid tribute to front-line police force braving pandemic outbreak by providing daily Sehr and Iftar meals to on-duty personnel in Karachi. To honor the brave services of front-line police personnel safeguarding Karachi by putting their own well-being at risk during the Covid-19 outbreak, Hashoo Group has launched an initiative to benefit them by providing Sehr and Iftar meals at their checkpoints during the holy month of Ramazan. Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Hashoo Group is going to provide daily Sehr and Iftar meals to on-duty law-enforcement agency (LEA) personnel deployed at security checkpoints in Karachi South. The Group, in collaboration with Karachi Police, is going to deliver a total of 5,040 hygienically packed, nutritious meals to the policemen manning these checkpoints throughout the holy month of Ramazan.

Haseeb Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer - Hashoo Group Hospitality Division, said: “We thank the courageous policemen for displaying genuine care and bravery in bringing us peace and security while we stay comfortable and feel safe at our homes during this unprecedented time.”