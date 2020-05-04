Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as 16 sub inspectors have been promoted to the rank of inspector by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

A notification number 961-66/E1 has been issued in this regard, he said.

According to him, IGP Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar Khan has promoted 16 SIs to the rank of Inspector and also issued orders. The newly promoted inspectors have been identified as Munir Ahmed, FazalElahi, Sohail Ur Rehman, Sher Khan, RanaIshtiaq Ahmed, Amanat Ali, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Munir, MunawarHussain, Rab Nawaz, ShamasUl Akbar, Faryad Ahmed, Muhammad Gulfaraz, Nazar Ahmed, Muhammad Farooq and Shoukat Ali, he said.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad issued transfer and posting orders of some 67 upper/lower sub-ordinates in different police stations of federal capital.