I want to draw the attention of the authorities about the lack of public libraries in the city.

No one can deny that libraries are very important for the progress and development of a society. They are useful for laymen, professionals, and students. In foreign countries, library facilities have been extended even in remote villages.

Ages ago, people used to read books in their leisure time and received all sorts of information or proficiency through them. However, with the advent of technology and social media, people from all sorts of age group waste their time by being distracted on these platforms. Thus, reading books is not really a hobby or passion anymore. In order to solve this issue and incentivise reading for every citizen, authorities should take action and build more public libraries in Pakistan.

SHAHZAIB SHAIKH,

Karachi.