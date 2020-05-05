Share:

ISLAMABAD - As part of relief assistance and goodwill gesture by the people of Japan to respond to the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan, an international Japanese non governmental organisation (NGO), Kokkyo naki Kodomotachi (KnK) - Children without Borders - has stepped forward to provide emergency support to the deserving families in Mansehra, which is one of the most seriously COVID-19 affected districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after Peshawar and Mardan.

This emergency support, provided by KnK on behalf of the Japanese people, has a scale of JPY 711,500 (ca. PKR 1,077,500) and 165 families in target villages of Haripur district have been provided with one-month food package along with sanitation kits, said a news release on Monday.

Besides providing financial support to the vulnerable families in targeted areas, the KnK has initiated a hygiene awareness campaign among the village communities to sensitize them about the threat of COVID-19 and also sanitized houses, roads and mosques in the area. School children are also trained on how to better protect themselves from the coronavirus like practicing hand wash regularly which is an easiest safety precaution against this invisible enemy.

To better equip the medical staff fighting the COVID-19 as a frontline force, the KnK also provided personal protection equipments (PPEs) and other necessary medical items through a local Pakistani NGO Friends Welfare Association to three hospitals where coronavirus patients are being treated.

There is no doubt that the medical staff fighting against the deadly virus is the frontline force and without whom fight against this pandemic can never be won.

Expressing his views on the relief assistance being provided by the Japanese NGO KnK, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori has said all of this emergency support is funded by personal donations from the people of Japan for the people of Pakistan in this difficult time.

“This support shows the longstanding friendship between Japan and Pakistan as well as the strong will to stand by those in need to fight against COVID-19. I believe that such good-will gestures will continue in the future” emphatically,” said the ambassador.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier this month another international Japanese NGO AAR-Japan has distributed relief assistance such as food packages and hygiene kits in the targeted areas of Mansehra district to help and support the vulnerable families after the outbreak of COVID-19.