ISLAMABAD-Kate Beckinsale believes that Goody Grace ‘is the perfect quarantine boyfriend’ amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 46 year old English actress and her 22 year old Canadian boyfriend have been following statewide and local stay-at-home orders in Los Angeles. ‘They are still quarantined together at her home,’ a source told. ‘Kate enjoys his company. She finds him very mature, smart and creative. He entertains her with music, they cook and watch movies. She thinks he is the perfect quarantine boyfriend,’ the source added. The Pearl Harbor star and Goody were spotted grabbing groceries together recently in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. The couple wore masks and left the market holding hands as they gazed lovingly at each other. They were also spotted together as far back as January when they were photographed leaving a pre-Grammys party together. Their blossoming romance was confirmed on Easter Sunday when they were seen hand-in-hand enjoying a stroll.