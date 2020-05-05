Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government

has established the first Women

Police Reporting Centre in newly formed Kurram district of KP in the history of tribal regions.The centre was officially inaugurated

by District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Quresh along with local leaders, journalists, and social activists hailing from the Kurram

district.While speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Quresh said that the center

will help the government to reduce

violence against women in tribal

regions. He added that they were planning to recruit more 50 women constables in the district in order to minimize the domestic issues faced by women in the region.This major initiative of the KP government

is widely lauded by the women activists around the province

who termed it as a hope towards the end of domestic violence against women. While talking to by phone, Sadeema

Bano, a social and women rights activist, told the media that hardly there would be someone who would not appreciate this move of the KP government; adding that the government

needs to establish such centers in the tribal districts which will effectively

cope the domestic violence or social injustices against women in the region.Another women rights activist from Kurram district, Naila Altaf, said that it was a good move as it will provide

a sense of protection to women in the district. She stated that in tribal districts, women are usually reluctant to share their issues with men but now they will be able to report their domestic issues with more ease.Besides women activists, male social

activists in the district also admired

the move of the KP government.

While talking to the media, Muhammad,

a social activist, said that this move of the government was also admired by the local masses on social media; adding that after the merger of tribal areas, it was the need of the hour to establish such centers as it will ensure a more liberated and confident

tribal women.While answering a question, he said that many people on social media

have criticized this move of the KP government but it was due to their old school of thought; adding that people should encourage such moves as the government was doing it only for their good.It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 14 women police personnel

have been deployed at the newly formed women police reporting center

and all of them were