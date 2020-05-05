Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has appealed to the Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP) to grant exemption to the local manufacturers of Class-A medical devices from registration and prior device enlistment. In a letter written to the Chief Executive Officer of DRAP, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that in the wake of current crisis, there are serious concerns relating to insufficient supply and availability of personal protective equipment for healthcare personnel. He said that Pakistan’s local manufacturers in many sectors have geared up to supplement the government’s efforts by manufacturing the PPEs, especially low hazarders as per DRAP categorization. There is also an emerging opportunity to export these PPE’s (Class A/low hazard) and earn forex for the country. He said that to procure these Class-A devices, local manufacturers need to be registered as an establishment and enlist devices with DRAP which is a time taking process. He said that to fulfill the requirements of local needs, other countries/regulators have exempted several rules to help strengthen the nation’s public health protections against COVID-19 threats by ensuring the availability and use of these medical devices. He requested DRAP to exempt local manufacturers from operation of article 52 of Medical Devices Rules 2017 notified via SRO 32(I)/2018 for the period of the emergency, or for 24 months.