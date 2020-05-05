Share:

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has surpassed 251,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Mainland China has registered, over the past 24 hours, one new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection; 87 patients have recovered and no deaths have been recorded, the state health committee said in a statement.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on 11 March declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic; its first case was detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.