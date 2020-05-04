Share:

ISLAMABAD-Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz has said that China has paid its due friendship with Pakistan in every hour of need.

He said ration bags donated by Pak-China Corridor Friendship would be distributed among people who are suffering due to coronavirus. He expressed these views while addressing a function organized by the Pak-China Corridor Friendship Program to collect 200 bags of rations for the union councils affected by the coronavirus.

The Director of the program, MujeebAlam, said, Director Mr. Zheng Du Zhen, Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed ZeeshanNaqvi, Media Coordinator MCI MohsinShirazi, Director DMA ZafarIqbal and others was also present in the ceremony. On this occasion, Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz said that we are serving the citizens with the help of philanthropists and institutions in extremely unfavorable conditions. He said that many important steps are being taken to provide drinking water, sanitation and door-to-door supply of essential items in the affected areas while MCI is also doing disinfectant spray in Islamabad. He said we are thankful to China for providing ration bags to Metropolitan Corporation during this difficult time. On this occasion, the program director MujeebAlam said that initially 200 bags have been provided and we will provide more support in future as well.

Meanwhile, Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz, Deputy Mayor ZeeshanNaqvi and UC Chairman Farman Mughal, SardarMehtab and RanaAshfaq also visited the affected sector of I-10. On this occasion, the Mayor of Islamabad also met with the residents of the area and listened to their problems.