LAHORE - In an effort to disinfect the city areas, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Monday sprayed chlorinated water at 2,202 points in City, said a spokesperson here. These areas included hospitals, bus stands, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads to prevent spread of coronavirus. Chlorinated water spray operation was conducted following the directions of Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum. Various squads of the department disinfected overall around 55 kilometres of the city areas.