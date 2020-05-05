DIKHAN - Deputy Commissioner Muhammad
Umair chaired a meeting
to review current situation
in view of coronavirus pandemic here on Monday. The meeting was attended by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Arif Mahmood, Dean Gomal Medical College
Dr Arshad Ali, Assistant
Commissioner Mohsin
Salahuddin and other officials of relevant departments.
The meeting was informed that sampling process which helped in identifying affected areas was continuing at different
places of the district. The DC said that report on coronavirus situation should be prepared on daily basis and added that sampling should be completed
on priority basis in affected areas in order to timely contain spread