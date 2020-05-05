Share:

DIKHAN - Deputy Commissioner Muhammad

Umair chaired a meeting

to review current situation

in view of coronavirus pandemic here on Monday. The meeting was attended by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Arif Mahmood, Dean Gomal Medical College

Dr Arshad Ali, Assistant

Commissioner Mohsin

Salahuddin and other officials of relevant departments.

The meeting was informed that sampling process which helped in identifying affected areas was continuing at different

places of the district. The DC said that report on coronavirus situation should be prepared on daily basis and added that sampling should be completed

on priority basis in affected areas in order to timely contain spread