ISLAMABAD - Batting legend Javed Miandad has recalled how he and Zaheer Abbas went after the Indian spin attack, comprising of Bishan Singh Bedi, Bhagwath Chandrasekhar and Erapalli Prasanna, and scored plenty of runs in the three-match Test series in 1978-79. Pakistan had won the series 2-0 and both Miandad and Abbas had taken the famous Indian spin troika to cleaners in the series. “Chandrasekhar, Bedi, Prasanna… India’s strength was this, their spinners. And they did well around the world but when they came here (Pakistan), they were taken to the cleaners. Our players robbed them for so many runs,” said Miandad via his Youtube channel, as quoted by msn.com on Monday. Miandad recounted the first Test of the series played in Faisalabad and said how he and Abbas went after the Indian spinners. “I remember that Chandrasekhar was giving some troubles to Zaheer bhai. Then he told me ‘Javed please tackle him for me’. I obviously said yes. Meanwhile from the other end, Zaheer bhai was taking a lot of runs off Bedi sahib and Prasanna. Then I said, ‘Zaheer bhai please allow me to take some runs too, I will also use my feet against them. I’m stuck here. I won’t take a single off the last ball’,” added Miandad. Both Miandad (154) and Abbas (176) had scored hundreds in the match, which ended in a draw. In the second Test in Lahore, Abbas had scored a brilliant double hundred as Pakistan had won the match by eight wickets. In the final Test in Karachi, it was the turn of Miandad to score a century as India had lost the Test and ultimately the series 0-2.