Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that NAB has recovered Rs 328 billion directly or indirectly from corrupt elements and deposited it in the national exchequer.

The NAB chairman made these remarks at a meeting to review the overall performance of NAB Headquarter and its regional bureaus.

He said NAB officials did not receive a single penny from the recovered amount as they believe the eradication of corruption is the department’s national duty. He further directed all Director Generals to take the corruption cases to their logical conclusion in a transparent way

The meeting also reviewed professional matters of bureau, complaint verification, verification of cases, inquiry and investigation methods and modern techniques in line with best lessons.

The meeting also reviewed in detail the performance of regional bureaus and other departments of the anti-graft watchdog with the aim to further improve the performance by making the departments more effective.

NAB has launched an awareness campaign to inform people about the ill effects of corruption. NAB in collaboration with Higher Education Commission has established 55,000-character building societies in county's universities and colleges.