ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday urged the world to convert the coronavirus

crisis into an opportunity.President Dr. Arif Alvi represented Pakistan at the Special

Online Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement convened by the chair, Azerbaijan

on the theme of “United against COVID-19”. Speaking at the virtual summit, President gave Pakistan’s perspective on measures taken at national level to mitigate and respond to COVID-19 and socio-economic challenges arising from the pandemic. Pakistan’s national response includes targeted approach

of containment, strengthening health system and financial support to the vulnerable individuals and small businesses.Stressing that the crisis should be converted into opportunity,

the President underscored the importance of a holistic

response to COVID-19 with broader development dimensions

taken along with addressing the health system challenges. The President stated, “the crisis triggered by the pandemic

is also a stark reminder that no country can overcome

such threats alone”. A global challenge requires a global response, he added.He also highlighted Pakistan’s generosity in providing health access to Afghans refugees, despite immense pressure

on Pakistan’s health infrastructure. He called upon the UN, UNHCR and IOM to come forward in helping and assisting both the documented and undocumented

Afghan Refugees. Highlighting the unprecedented challenge to developing

countries’ economies, the President reiterated the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call to the international community for a “Global Initiative on Debt Relief”. The President underscored that the efforts must be focused

toward the most vulnerable countries in the world for relief and revival of economies and livelihoods. He underlined the importance of fighting COVID-19 pandemic

without politicization and pursuit of narrow agendas.

The President also rejected deplorable attempts to discriminate

against and demonize Muslims in the context of COVID-19. The President highlighted the plight of the Kashmiri people who continue to suffer under Indian occupation against all norms of international law and the UN Security unfettered access to medical and other essential supplies, the President underscored that incarceration of Kashmiri leaders

and youth also made them vulnerable to the pandemic.As an active member of the Movement, Pakistan will remain

engaged with NAM initiative of strengthening international