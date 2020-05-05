Share:

KARACHI - National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) hosted a Virtual Roundtable meeting to discuss the issues and challenges facing the Non-Bank Microfinance Institutions (NBMFIs) and their customers as a consequence of the economic slowdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. The roundtable was attended by the CEOs of Pakistan’s largest NBMFIs including the National Rural Support Program, Kashf Foundation, Damen Support Program, SAFCO Support Program, Thardeep Foundation, Rural Community Development Program and Agahi. The consultation was presided and initiated on the leadership of Arif Usmani, President NBP and included Zubyr Soomro (Chairman, NBP) and Ms. Sadaffe Abid (Director, NBP and Chair of Inclusive Development Committee NBP). Furthermore key sector players such as the CEOs of PMN and the Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company (PMIC) were also invited to examine the state of the microfinance industry and explore opportunities to develop a sector wide approach. The purpose of the roundtable was to assess the nature, size and scale of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the microfinance clients income and well being. The microfinance sector reaches over 7 million borrowers across the country, 50% of whom are women.