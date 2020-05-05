Share:

KARACHI - In view of the vulnerability of healthcare providers, including doctors, nurses and paramedics/technicians to the coronavirus, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established a hotline to help them register their complaints on 24/7 basis. The healthcare providers are directly fighting against the infection without essential provision of personal protective equipments (PPEs), the Authority said in a statement issued on Monday. Non-availability of PPEs, at any facility or centre, across the country can be reported via UAN 051-111-157-157, enabling the concerned authorities to address the issue on urgent basis, as the issue is a serious risk for frontline workers treating the infection.