Share:

ISLAMABAD - Until now, the distribution of protective

equipment by NDMA is done in four shifts.In each of these shifts, the department

(NDMA) provided PPEs to every province according to the need of their hospitals and doctors.

The total PPEs supplied by NDMA to all major hospitals and health workers across the country included 9 major protective materials.

Face masks, gloves, mask N-95, surgical caps, shoe covers, protective suits, goggles, gowns and face shields.The hospitals of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan were also provided with PPEs in each of these funding shifts. The protective equipment sent to all the provinces included 153,565 N-95 masks and 3,891,588 face masks. The security equipment included 955,417 protective suits and 144,467 gowns. In addition, safety equipment included

1033,643 gloves, 346,896 surgical caps and 36,520 fee shields. A total number of 211,244 shoe covers and 97,982 spectacles were also among the PPEs supplied across the country. These details of all the goods given

to the provinces are also available

on the NDMA website. However, an official of NDMA told this correspondent that the fifth consignment of safety equipment will be dispatched in the next few days and plenty of testing kits have