LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday accused the Opposition of making futile attempts to politicize the COVID-19 issue.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said that the Pakistani nation will never forgive those engaged in negative politics.

He advised the opposition leaders to realize that people cannot be served through hollow slogans. “One has to stand with them to serve humanity”, he added.

The CM asserted that PTI leadership did not leave the people alone during this pandemic unlike the Opposition leaders, who were just content with issuing statements.

Buzdar regretted that the opposition parties had proved that they only wanted to protect personal interests at a time when they should have risen above petty politics.

He said that the pandemic had changed the whole world altogether but the negative politics of opposition had remained unchanged. He remarked that opposition’s attempt to divide the nation was deplorable.

The CM regretted that Opposition parties had done nothing to help overcome coronavirus except lip-service. “It, rather, tried to divide the people instead of standing with them. The negative role being played by opposition in the prevailing circumstances is condemnable”, he maintained.

Buzdar reiterated that Opposition had no agenda to deal with coronavirus and its politics on this important issue was not in the interest of the nation.

He emphasized that nation needed unity and brotherhood than ever before. The government is fully committed to overcoming the coronavirus pandemic and public service will be steadfastly continued in this difficult moment, the CM concluded.

CM takes notice of

complaints of

quarantined passengers

Buzdar has taken notice of complaints about the provision of substandard and expensive foodstuff to the quarantined passengers in different hotels and directed the Commissioner Lahore and Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to investigate this matter.

He said that a report be submitted to him adding that legal action be taken against the responsible persons.

He directed that quality food be provided to the passengers at suitable rates and made it clear that hotels cannot be allowed to give expensive and substandard food to the quarantined passengers. Solving their problems is my responsibility and legal action will be initiated against those responsible for providing substandard food at expensive rates, he warned.

It may be added here that quarantined passengers submitted complaints about substandard and overpriced meals provided to them in hotels during Sehari and Iftar.