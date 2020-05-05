Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Bureau of Supply and Prices Department on Monday fined over 530 shopkeepers and vendors for overcharging, for not displaying the official price lists and selling substandard items across the province.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Bureau of Supply and Prices Department Dr Khatu Mal said in a statement that the officers of the department along with the price magistrates imposed fines of over Rs1,300,000.

He said that around 1,900 groceries shops, fruits and vegetables sellers, chicken and meat sellers and other edible items across the province were checked.

Khatu Mal said that in Karachi division alone, fines worth over Rs280,000 were slapped on as many as 64 profiteers, while fines worth Rs 670,000 were imposed on 28 profiteers in Hyderabad besides 190 profiteers from other districts of the province were fined. In first ten days of the holy month of Ramazan, about 2800 violators of officially fixed prices, sellers of substandard quality items and shopkeepers/vendors not displaying price lists were fined with Rs5.2 million.

The Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister said that the strict action will be taken against profiteering, hoarding and sale of substandard quality items.