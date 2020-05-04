Share:

LAHORE-The famed middle order batting duo of Pakistan highest Test run-getter Younus Khan and Mohammad Yousuf emerged as the most popular pair followed by Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf, a pair that remained the backbone of Pakistan Test batting in recent history.

PCB’s ‘Digital Pairs series for Test players’ has gained great popularity among the fans, current and former players. The campaign entered its third phase on Sunday, with the followers asked to name two fast bowling pairs of their choice.

Younas-Yousuf pairing revealed as the most popular pair by the fans on social media in such criteria, minimum qualification was, 2,500 runs in middle-order, batting positions three to seven. The two legends of Pakistan have shared amazing stats together in the longer version of the game. They both have scored 3,137 runs with an average of 78.42 which includes 9 hundred runs partnerships. It was Misbah and Younus (3,156 runs), who are the most prolific batting pair in the history of Test cricket for Pakistan.

The second phase of the dream pair campaign has got total of around 0.8 million impressions in all three platform of social media, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Former cricketer Rashid Latif and current cricketers Mohammad Amir and Abid Ali has mentioned the Younus-Yousuf duo as their dream pair on social media.

Younus Khan has scored 10,099 runs in 118 Test matches for Pakistan with 33 half centuries and 34 centuries. Yousuf has played 90 Test matches in his career and scored 7,530 runs while Inzamam-ul-Haq scored 8,830 runs in 120 Test matches, he played for Pakistan.