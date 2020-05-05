Share:

Cultural imperialism is the practice of larger, more dominant nations, taking over the developing or weaker nations such that they influence their political, social and economic ideologies.

There are various other forms of imperialism for example, electronic colonialism, cultural synchronisation, structural imperialism etc, all of which have been used to describe the basic notion of cultural imperialism. This phenomenon is seen both as a threat and enrichment to the identity of the whole world.

Over the years, America has emerged as the only imperialist power, which is not only politically and economically strong but has succeeded in spreading their values over the entire world under the garb of globalisation. Some people believe that the growth of American beliefs and ideas are helpful to most nations as the propagation of such notions as equality, democracy and human rights should be universal.

However, others think that American cultural hegemony is a threat. Thomas Friedman’s statement, “The hidden hand of the market will never work without a hidden fist. McDonald’s cannot flourish without McDonnell Douglas… And the hidden fist that keeps the world safe for Silicon Valley’s technologies to flourish is called the US Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps,” remains the most accurate description of the American cultural imperialism.