ISLAMABAD-After one of the most eagerly-anticipated events of the fashion calendar was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans of the Met Gala have been recreating their favorite looks from years gone by. The #MetGalaChallenge was launched recently by actor Billy Porter and encouraged people to recreate their favorite looks in a ‘fashion challenge to end all fashion challenges.’ The gala is known for being an event where A-listers show up wearing outfits ranging from the extravagant to the outrageous. From the isolation of their homes, participants put on some great DIY looks, taking inspiration from standout Met Gala looks from years past, from Lena Waithe’s rainbow cape to Cardi B’s religion-inspired gown from 2018. The Met Gala traditionally takes place the first Monday of May each year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City but the event was postponed this year after the city was placed under a strict lockdown in order to limit the spread of the disease, with 167,000 confirmed cases and 13,156 deaths.