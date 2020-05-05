Share:

KANDHKOT/MIRPURKHAS - Long queues of people were witnessed here in front of different banks on Monday in complete defiance of the social distancing.

The government had imposed the lockdown as part of precautionary measures against COVID-19, but it has been noticed that people of Kandhkot and its suburbs have little regard for the lockdown or SOPs such as social distancing.

Same was witnessed on Monday when people thronged to banks to draw their salaries and pensions.

Talking to this scribe, locals pointed out that various banks had opened their branches without making arrangements for social distancing.

Hence, people stand very close to each other and do not maintain six-feet gap between one another, as advised by the health authorities. They also complained when they went to the banks, there were no sanitizers. It is worth mentioning here that people of rural areas have taken the coronavirus very lightly as they continue to defy the lockdown and do not follow the SOPs.