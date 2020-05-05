Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the government has decided to gradually ease the lockdown and related restrictions in view of the economic situation and to facilitate the masses.

Addressing Tiger Force volunteers in the capital, the Prime Minister said that coronavirus has become a major challenge for the country. He added that the lockdown and restrictions have affected the economy of the country immensely.

“We need to lift the lockdown so that people can get jobs. But we have to careful because all of our efforts will go in vain if people don’t take precautionary measures”, the Prime Minister added.

He said it is essential to follow SOPs to run the day to day affairs of the country and to curb the spread of the disease. Imran Khan said SOPs for different sectors are being prepared to ease the restrictions and in this situation the role of the volunteer force will gain immense importance as they have to ensure implementation of SOPs in order to avert the further spread of the contagion.

Prime Minister said the Tiger Force will work together with the administration in relief efforts and create awareness among the masses about precautionary measures. He pointed out that the pandemic has compelled many countries to take steps which were never taken before.

He said the same kind of volunteer force has also been established in the United Kingdom.

Imran Khan said the lockdown has affected a large portion of the workforce, including domestic workers, daily wagers and labourers, and this is the reason that the government has decided to gradually lift the restrictions.

The Prime Minister said this will help the government turn the wheel of the economy and provide job opportunities to the people.

“We have to save the people from the pandemic as well as starvation, and the services of Tiger Force are required to strike a balance in the economic activity and the lockdown”, he added.

The Prime Minister said the government has recently launched a relief program for those who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

He asked the Tiger Force to help these people get registered in order to get the finance assistance under the Ehsaas Program.

Imran Khan asked the volunteers to also keep an eye on the hoarders and accordingly inform the administration so that it could take action against them.

He also directed the district administration to take along the Tiger Force and provide them the protection to cope with the current situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said 20,000 members of Tiger Force have been given responsibilities in Sialkot to help out district administration in facing the coronavirus related challenges.

He said the government has operationalised a 203-bed hospital in Sialkot where 403 paramedics are performing their services voluntarily.

Similarly, he said 9000 volunteers of Tiger Force are helping to enforce standing operating procedures in 3,000 mosques in Sialkot. The Special Assistant further said they are also helping in distributing rations among needy families. He urged the volunteers to strictly follow code of conduct and not to transfer their responsibilities to anyone else.

In his remarks, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza said registered paramedics and doctors with the Tiger Force will perform their services in different sectors.

He said the government will also hire their services in implementing ‘test, trace and quarantine’ strategy to contain the coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation Umer Lodhi said over 4,000 Utility Stores outlet, 800 franchises and mobile vans are providing essential commodities to the people under Prime Minister’s Relief Package. He said utility stores sold items worth ten billion rupees in the first ten days Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

Meanwhile, speaking to the members of National and Provincial Assemblies here on Monday Prime Minister Imran said Khan said SOPs based on safety measures have been prepared for all sectors and the elected representatives should play their role in implementing them.

The Prime Minister said the government is striving to provide every possible relief to the masses amidst the challenge posed by coronavirus. Despite difficult situation, the government has given an economic package worth 1.25 trillion rupees.

Imran Khan said the deserving families are being provided with cash assistance of twelve thousand rupees in the most transparent manner and on merit. In addition, a special program has also been launched for the workers and labourers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government has decided to gradually ease the lockdown in the coming days keeping in view the economic situation and problems of common man. He was speaking to the members of National and Provincial Assemblies in Islamabad on Monday. The Prime Minister said SOPs based on safety measures have been prepared for all the sectors and the elected representatives should play their role for implementation on them.

The Prime Minister said the government is striving to provide every possible relief to the masses amidst the challenge posed by coronavirus. Despite difficult situation, the government has given an economic package worth 1.25 trillion rupees.

Imran Khan said the deserving families are being provided with cash assistance of twelve thousand rupees in the most transparent manner and on merit. In addition, a special program has also been launched for the workers and laborers.

PM briefed on socio-economic impacts of coronavirus

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed resolve that the government’s timely measures and effective policy helped contain the Coronavirus pandemic across the country.

Addressing a high-level meeting here, Imran Khan expressed the confidence that the government will soon evolve a policy to ensure balance between prevention of disease and smooth flow of economic activities.

He said the government is according top priority to provision of relief to downtrodden, marginalized, and underprivileged segments of society following outbreak of COVID-19. The prime minister also directed the authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted supply of food and other items to masses during ongoing month of Ramazan.

The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing over socio-economic impacts of coronavirus, and government’s measures taken so far to contain the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood also separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.