Russia on Tuesday confirmed 10,102 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number to 155,370.

The death toll in the country rose to 1,451, as 95 more people lost their lives over the past 24 hours, according to the Russian emergency team.

The total number of recoveries reached 19,865, while 222,500 people remain under medical surveillance, it added.

More than 4.4 million tests have been carried out in the country so far in an effort to detect COVID-19 infections at an early stage.

Moscow remains the country’s worst-hit region, counting more than half – 5,714 – of new cases, where 90% of patients are people younger than 65.

In order to prevent COVD-19 from spreading, Russia closed its borders to foreigners and stateless people and suspended international air and railway traffic.

Several cities, including the capital Moscow and Saint Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, were put on lockdown.

People can move inside the cities only with a special digital pass issued by authorities.

According to Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, restrictive measures will continue until there is a vaccine for the virus, something expected this fall at the earliest.

Three top Russian officials were hospitalized last week with the virus, including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed nearly 251,600 worldwide, with total infections over 3.58 million, while close to 1.17 million people recovered, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.