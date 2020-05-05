Share:

LAHORE - PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Shehbaz Sharif has answered all of NAB’s queries and has submitted them in writing as well. Talking to the media on Monday, she said the PML-N President was not asked any question regarding money laundering and that the bureau was lying through its teeth. Marriyum demanded a televised public inquiry of Shehbaz Sharif by NAB so that the nation could see what this circus was all about. She demanded that Imran Khan and Chairman NAB should answer the same question in the televised public inquiry. She also demanded that Imran should appear before the NAB in the sugar, wheat and the helicopter case. She said, Shehbaz did not avail any privileges and presented himself to set a precedent for all to follow despite knowing that all exercise was part of political victimization. She said the NAB allegations that started with accusations of billions and trillions worth of corruption had now come down to questions like, why did Shehbaz appear at the hearing on his children’s vehicle. The former Information Minister said if Shehbaz Sharif could appear before the NAB despite his severe medical condition and vulnerability to covid-19, why Imran Khan could not appear before the Accountability Bureau for his countless offenses.

She said that Imran should appear before NAB in the wheat and sugar theft case; he must present himself before the Election Commission for his foreign funding case and 25 fake accounts case. She said that NAB-Niazi tag team must give the dates to arrest and present before the people the culprits of the Malam Jabba mega corruption, Rs 100 billion BRT Peshawar and Rs 100 billion tree tsunami corruption. She said if the heroes of the nation like Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif could appear before the law why could not the criminals of the nation who stole their wheat and sugar. She siad that Shehbaz’s real crime was exposing the identity of the sugar and wheat thieves to the people of Pakistan, and giving protective gear to medics all over the country.

Marriyum said after failing to prove their false accusation regarding Saaf Pani, Ashiyaana, Ganda Naala, 56 Companies and Earthquake funds embezzlement, the PTI regime had fallen back on the age-old tool of political victimization – the asset beyond means.

She said Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz bore the persecution and appearances before NAB while Imran and his cronies plotted way with NAB as to how to save the sugar and wheat thieves.

She said NAB-Niazi tag team was setting new precedents in history of political victimization. Those who served the country and saved treasury’s billions were being called for explanations, while the so-called accountability bureau applauded those who had looted billions and trillions of people’s money, she added.

Marriyum said making Shehbaz appear before NAB would not improve Imran’s deplorable performance against coronavirus and said he should now focus on the fight against the pandemic. She said that Imran must ensure the provision of protective gear to the doctors and medics and relief to the poor and daily wagers.