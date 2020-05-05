Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has categorically stated that the NAB is an independent institution, which is functioning in transparent manner without any external influence.

Speaking to media in Islamabad on Monday night, he said the PTI-led government is committed to hold across-the-board accountability of all corrupt elements without any discrimination, and Prime Minister Imran Khan will make no compromise on accountability.

He pointed out that the previous governments plundered the national exchequer with both the hands and used NAB for political gains, while Prime Minister Imran Khan brought national intuitions under laws.

The minister urged the opposition to avoid political point-scoring on national issues and joint hands with the government in its efforts to fight global pandemic of coronavirus. Senator Shibli Faraz also urged Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif to face accountability instead of protecting personal interests.